TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $28,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

