TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 19,335 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

