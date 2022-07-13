TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSYHY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

