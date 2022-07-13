Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

