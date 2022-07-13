Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of TRVN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.