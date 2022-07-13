Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 11.4%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

About Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Further Reading

