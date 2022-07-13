tru Independence LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 731,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 57.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,984,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
BAC opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
