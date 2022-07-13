tru Independence LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

