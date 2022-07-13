tru Independence LLC Sells 25,254 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

