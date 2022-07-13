Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $870.70.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $711.12. 32,357,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. The company has a market cap of $737.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $721.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.79. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.