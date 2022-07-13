TrustSwap Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $21.57 million and approximately $735,208.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,052.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003063 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.