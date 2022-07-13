UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

