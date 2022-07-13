UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 0.8% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

NYSE:GL opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

