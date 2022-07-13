UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $260,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,685 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,897,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.