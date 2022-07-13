UBP Investment Advisors SA Trims Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,081 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 211,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

