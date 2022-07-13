Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

UEHPF stock remained flat at $$32.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

