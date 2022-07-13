Ultra (UOS) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $88.66 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00500971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00253567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040054 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

