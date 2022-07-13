Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,963.85 ($47.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($54.71) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.12) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($41.63) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.44) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,851.50 ($45.81) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,669.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,664.19. The company has a market cap of £98.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,945.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($38.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($52.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.23%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.