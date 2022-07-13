United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.61

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDIRF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

