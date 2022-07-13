Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

