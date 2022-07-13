USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,201.00

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007200 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000209 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

