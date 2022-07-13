Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 6189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,920,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $19,583,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

