Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,978,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

