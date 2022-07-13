Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 218.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $286.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.