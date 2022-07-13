Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,027,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.