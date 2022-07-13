Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.