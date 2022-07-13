Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,822 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

