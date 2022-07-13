VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 698.1% in June

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 698.1% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,292. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $2,918,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

