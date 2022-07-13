Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.