Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Keybank National Association OH’s 10th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $453,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

