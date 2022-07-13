Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Acas LLC

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 551,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

