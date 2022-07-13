Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Fairfield University’s 2nd Largest Position

Fairfield University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 20.1% of Fairfield University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. 607,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,187,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

