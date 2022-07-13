Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 593,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,187,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

