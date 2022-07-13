Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,537 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.