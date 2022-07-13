Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

