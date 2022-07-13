Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $130.99. 52,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average is $143.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

