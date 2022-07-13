Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Up 2,845.7% in June

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, an increase of 2,845.7% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 488.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$27.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.