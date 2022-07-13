Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $391,774 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 22,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,002. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

