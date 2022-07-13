Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $202.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

