Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.02

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.02 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.39). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 90,328 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £42.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,650.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.79.

In other news, insider Paul McGreevy bought 138,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £48,499.85 ($57,682.98).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

