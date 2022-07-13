Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $360,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

VRSK opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

