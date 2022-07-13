Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 93,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 823,498 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $22.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $607,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,596.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 6,579.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 119,343 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,435,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

