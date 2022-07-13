Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.53

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 6021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Vimeo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.