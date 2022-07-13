VIMworld (VEED) 1-Day Volume Hits $480,013.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.99 million and $480,013.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00099642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.65 or 1.00001192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

