Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) were down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 532,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 647,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11.

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

