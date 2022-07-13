Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Virtual Medical International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Virtual Medical International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

