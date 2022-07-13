Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.56

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 1329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

