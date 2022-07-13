VR Education (LON:VRE) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.22). 1,190,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £53.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 28.86 and a quick ratio of 28.86.

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

