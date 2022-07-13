Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 725,531 shares.The stock last traded at $24.65 and had previously closed at $25.50.

Several analysts have commented on WMG shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,040,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.