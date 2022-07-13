Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 373,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,862,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

