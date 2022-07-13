Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Welltower also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.81.

WELL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.91. 2,150,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,589. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after buying an additional 134,847 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,605,000 after buying an additional 83,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

